Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,782 shares of company stock worth $5,248,850 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after purchasing an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

