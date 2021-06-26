Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SARTF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $474.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $550.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.84.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

