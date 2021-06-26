Zacks Investment Research Lowers Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

