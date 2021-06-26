Zacks Investment Research Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

CAMP opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

