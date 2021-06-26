Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 68.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

