Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GDEN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of GDEN opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 92.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.