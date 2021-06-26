Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Hold

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

ARGO stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $97,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

