Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $681.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.