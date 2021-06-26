Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $681.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

