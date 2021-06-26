Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,874. The stock has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $88.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

