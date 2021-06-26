Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.26. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.43. 153,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.03. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

