Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $486.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,164. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

