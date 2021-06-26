Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.31). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $4.76. 12,850,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,213. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

