Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 million and a P/E ratio of 205.87. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

