Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

