Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,392. Altimmune has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $617.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

