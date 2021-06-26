Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,552,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 602,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.