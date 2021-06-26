Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.40 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

