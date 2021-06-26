Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.97 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $139.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the lowest is $136.04 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $579.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.06 million to $582.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $602.39 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.