Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

EBAY stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

