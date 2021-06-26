Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after acquiring an additional 951,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

