Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $167.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.80 million and the highest is $180.60 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $657.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $704.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $579.20 million, with estimates ranging from $557.30 million to $604.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,720. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

