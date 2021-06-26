Zacks: Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $325.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

SYNA stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $147.58. 789,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.83. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

