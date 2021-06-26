Zacks: Analysts Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

