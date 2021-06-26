Zacks: Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Genasys posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

GNSS stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genasys by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genasys by 663.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genasys by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

