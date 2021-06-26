Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the lowest is ($1.84). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SAGE traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $58.34. 2,052,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

