Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 2,336,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,363. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.