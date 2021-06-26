Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.34. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTG stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

