Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSE GPI traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 486,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.92. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.