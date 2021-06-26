Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.51). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FLXN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

FLXN opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

