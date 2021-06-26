Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.07. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.50.

FVRR traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 580,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $68.13 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

