Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report sales of $216.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $176.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $878.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $918.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $951.95 million, with estimates ranging from $912.62 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 899,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,870. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.86. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.