Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 895,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,450. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

