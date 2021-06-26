Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

