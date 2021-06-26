Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 7,524 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,219,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lowered their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

