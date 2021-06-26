YETI (NYSE:YETI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.45.

NYSE YETI opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11. YETI has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

