YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11. YETI has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

