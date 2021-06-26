Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $926,000 Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ:ITAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.