Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.99 Million Position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Vistas Media Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,267. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

