Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,233 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,096,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

