Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,500 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of OSTRU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 11,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,446. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

