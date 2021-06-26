Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $645,000 in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000.

DHBCU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 47,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

