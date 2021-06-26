Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

OTCMKTS:PGRWU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,364. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

