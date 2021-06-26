Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 123,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTU. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $965,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $572,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

