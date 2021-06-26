xRhodium (XRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004535 BTC on exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.76 million and $154.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003775 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00054142 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

