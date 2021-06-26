Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Plans to Raise $276 Million in June 30th IPO

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) plans to raise $276 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,900,000 shares at a price of $38.00-$42.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Xometry, Inc. generated $141.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $31.1 million. Xometry, Inc. has a market-cap of $1.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair and RBC Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Xometry, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to accelerate innovation by providing real time, equitable access to global manufacturing capacity and demand. Our vision is to drive efficiency, sustainability and innovation by lowering the barriers to entry to the manufacturing ecosystem. We are a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. We use our proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. We define “buyers” as individuals who have placed an order to purchase on-demand parts or assemblies on our platform. Our buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors and business owners from businesses of a variety of sizes, ranging from self-funded start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. We define “accounts” as an individual entity, such as a sole proprietor with a single buyer or corporate entities with multiple buyers, having purchased at least one part on our marketplace. We define “sellers” as individuals or businesses that have been approved by us to either manufacture a product on our platform for a buyer or have utilized our seller services, including our financial services or the purchase of supplies. Manufacturing is one of the largest industries globally and is in the early stages of digitization. Buyers looking to source manufacturing processes are faced with a highly fragmented and regionalized base of sellers that are prone to supply chain disruptions and are difficult to efficiently manage. Opaque pricing structures, long lead times and a lack of quality controls contribute to a procurement process that is inefficient, unpredictable and unreliable. Conversely, sellers of specialized manufacturing services are faced with limited ability to source customers, inconsistent demand, volatile operating costs and resource constraints that put their businesses under significant financial pressure. For supply chains around the world to become more reliable and resilient, buyers and sellers need a more efficient, agile way to transact. We enable buyers across industries to source a broad array of manufacturing processes to meet their needs. We generate substantially all of our revenue from the prices we charge buyers on our platform. Buyers begin by uploading an engineering schematic that contains 3D design specifications, typically a computer-aided design, or a CAD, file. Then, we price transactions through our proprietary, Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. 1 “.

Xometry, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 386 employees. The company is located at 7529 Standish Place Suite 200 Derwood, MD 20855 and can be reached via phone at (240) 335-7914 or on the web at http://www.xometry.com/.

