Xiotri (XIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $370,609.55

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for about $83.89 or 0.00265485 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded 52% lower against the dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $370,609.55 and $20,222.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

