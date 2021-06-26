Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Hits Market Cap of $73,970.11

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $217.56 or 0.00689917 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 28% against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $73,970.11 and approximately $1,102.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

