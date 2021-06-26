Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $173.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $174.33 or 0.00548888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $334,887.03 and approximately $173.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00164844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00094485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,880.57 or 1.00378132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

