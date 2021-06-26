WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 95,151 shares.The stock last traded at $68.24 and had previously closed at $68.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

