WOWswap (WOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,208.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $105,208.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00012554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00165629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00093953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.23 or 1.00460445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002956 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.